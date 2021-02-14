Man arrested after shooting death of off-duty Memphis firefighter

SHELBY CO., Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with the shooting death of an off-duty Memphis firefighter.

The sheriff’s office says 22-year-old Cedric Richardson has been arrested for the death of 48-year-old Terrence Taylor, a 16-year veteran of the Memphis Fire Department.

Taylor was shot and killed at the Germantown Apartment Homes on Miller Creek Lane in southeast Shelby County. Deputies responded to the scene Friday afternoon, and the sheriff’s office confirmed Taylor’s identity Saturday morning.

Richardson has been charged with several felonies, including first degree murder, murder in perpetration of a felony, attempted especially aggravated robbery and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.