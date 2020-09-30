Man arrested after shooting at northeast Memphis apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the second time this month police are investigating a shooting at The Meadows apartments off Raleigh Lagrange in northeast Memphis.

Neighbors told WREG’s Melissa Moon a man was shot during a fight.

“It was scary.”

One neighbor who didn’t want to be identified told us when she got home from work Tuesday she saw a mess in the breezeway of her building. There were also cars in the parking lot doused with a liquid.

Later she heard some people arguing, but it was the gunshots around midnight that got her out of bed.

“I kind of peeked outside and saw a man laying on the ground. He was shot in the butt.”

The alleged shooter Jeremy McNeal stayed on the scene and told officers he was defending himself. He was later charged with aggravated assault and drug possession.

Just two weeks ago police responded to another shooting in the same area of the complex. The victims – a man and woman – were transported to the hospital. Police are still looking for the person responsible.

Several neighbors told us they feel safe at the complex, but admitted it was alarming to see the crime scene tape when the woke up Wednesday morning.

The man who was shot is expected to be okay.