Man arrested after second drug bust at his home since 2018

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. — An Arkansas man is back behind bars after a second drug bust at his home in less than two years.

Mason Ross has been in the news before. Back in 2018, he was busted for growing an eight-foot-tall marijuana plant in his backyard. Crittenden County Sheriff’s deputies arrested him after getting an anonymous tip about the plant.

“I mean, I knew it’s illegal and I knew what I was doing. You got to risk it for the biscuit, I guess,” Ross told WREG’S Luke Jones at the time, “It was big, but it really wasn’t done right. It was, like, outside. It was, like, an experiment. I didn’t even know it was gonna come up.”

Deputies were back at his house, near Proctor, again Friday. This time, it was for meth.

“I think it was about approximately a quarter of an ounce,” Lt. Darrell Prewitt said.

It doesn’t sound like much, but it was enough to draw the attention of investigators who were monitoring Ross’s house.

Now, the 22-year-old is in jail once more, and this time investigators say he had an accomplice, Helen Ross. She was also arrested.

“Criminals know no boundaries,” Lt. Prewitt said.

That’s why these arrests are part of a new partnership between Crittenden County deputies and West Memphis police officers. It’s a coordinated attack on drugs.

“Decided that it would be better for us to combine our efforts,” Lt. Prewitt said. “If you want to do illegal narcotics whether it’s purchasing or selling, you may want to do it outside of Crittenden County.”