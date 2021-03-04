Man arrested after robbery, shooting in West Helena

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. – A man has been arrested following a February robbery and shooting in West Helena.

Helena-West Helena Police responded to the area of North 7th Street and Baldwin Avenue at around 11:20 p.m. Saturday, February 27.

When they arrived on the scene, officers reportedly found a man lying in the road, waving his hands. The victim told police a man had stolen his phone and Bluetooth speaker and shot him in the leg.

Helena-West Helena Police later identified the suspect as Edmond Reese. Reese was arrested on March 2 and has been charged with aggravated robbery and battery in the first degree.

Reese’s bond has been set at $200,000.