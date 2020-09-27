MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man was arrested after reportedly striking an officer’s car while that officer was responding to an accident on I-240.
Police say 37-year-old David Harper hit a police officer’s car while the officer was finishing up paperwork for an accident on I-240 near Trigg.
The officer was taken to the hospital and has since been released.
Harper has been charged with driving under the influence, driving with a suspended or revoked license and violation of financial responsibility law.
- Police: Man found shot to death in Whitehaven
- Man arrested after reportedly striking officer’s car on I-240
- Police: 1 woman, 1 teen shot while sitting in McDonald’s drive-thru
- Titans Game Day: Tennessee Titans go for 3-0 at Minnesota
- Tennessee’s win streak extends to seven; Vols beat South Carolina 31-27