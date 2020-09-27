Man arrested after reportedly striking officer’s car on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man was arrested after reportedly striking an officer’s car while that officer was responding to an accident on I-240.

Police say 37-year-old David Harper hit a police officer’s car while the officer was finishing up paperwork for an accident on I-240 near Trigg.

The officer was taken to the hospital and has since been released.

Harper has been charged with driving under the influence, driving with a suspended or revoked license and violation of financial responsibility law.

While on the scene finishing paperwork for this crash, an officer's vehicle was struck by David Harper, 37.

The officer was transported to Methodist and has since been released.

Harper was arrested and charged with DUI, Driving While License S/R/C, and Financial Responsibility. pic.twitter.com/rshMT80Kd0 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 27, 2020