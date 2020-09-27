Man arrested after reportedly striking officer’s car on I-240

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man was arrested after reportedly striking an officer’s car while that officer was responding to an accident on I-240.

Police say 37-year-old David Harper hit a police officer’s car while the officer was finishing up paperwork for an accident on I-240 near Trigg.

The officer was taken to the hospital and has since been released.

Harper has been charged with driving under the influence, driving with a suspended or revoked license and violation of financial responsibility law.

Share this story

Latest News

More News