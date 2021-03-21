Man arrested after reportedly shooting person in the neck

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing attempted murder charges after admitting he shot a person in the neck.

According to the affidavit, on March 12, Memphis Police responded to a shooting call in the 3900 block of Raleigh-Millington Road. Upon arrival, the found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the neck.

The affidavit states the shooting was captured on video. The video reportedly showed the suspect following the victim, jumping in front of him and shooting him once.

Investigators say after shooting the victim, the suspect got into a dark green Jeep Liberty and fled the scene.

The next day, investigators obtained surveillance footage and were able to determine that Tyshawn Darden was the shooter.

On March 19, police found Darden standing outside in the 1300 block of Peach Avenue and took him into custody. While searching Darden, officers recovered a black Glock handgun from his front waistband.

Darden was transported to the Austin Peay station, where he reportedly gave a statement admitting to the shooting.