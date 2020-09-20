Man arrested after reportedly firing shots on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested after reportedly firing shots on I-240.

According to court documents, 21-year-old Marcus Greer fired shots at a car while driving east on I-240.

The two victims reportedly told police they were driving behind a white Nissan Altima when the Altima suddenly slowed down. One of the victims told police the driver of the Altima held a handgun out of the window and fired shots at their car.

Court documents say the victims met officers at a gas station in the 4100 block of Jackson Avenue at midnight and reported the incident.

Officers later found the white Altima and spoke with Greer. Greer reportedly confessed to being the driver of the Altima and firing shots at the car. Court documents say Greer told police he was being chased two vehicles and had fired shots to scare them away.

Greer has been charged with aggravated assault.