Man arrested after police say he shot woman who tried to flee from date

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged with attempted murder and assault after a woman told police he shot her as she tried to flee his apartment in his car during a date.

The victim said she met Charles Turner via the dating app Tagged on Dec. 9, and agreed to meet him at his apartment at The Nine complex on Mynders Avenue. When she asked him to take her home, he wouldn’t.

Police say she took his keys to his Toyota Yaris and tried to get away. That’s when Turner fired several shots at the car, hitting the woman in the back.

The woman ran the car into a utility pole, then got out and tried to run. Police say Turner shot at her again as she ran away.

The woman was treated for her injuries at Regional One. Turner was charged Thursday.