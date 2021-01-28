Man arrested after police chase in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested afer being accused of leading police on a chase in South Memphis Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities said Antonio Boyce took off as an officer tried to pull him over, weaving in and out of traffic until his car stalled near the corner of Emerald and Cottonwood.

Police said he tried to make a run for it, but was arrested a short distance away.

Officers said they found marijuana, a scale and several hundred dollars in cash in his backpack.

Boyce was charged with evading arrest, reckless driving and drug possession.