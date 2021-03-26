Man arrested after Memphis construction worker is pistol whipped, robbed while on the job

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A construction worker is recovering after being pistol whipped and robbed while on the job, and another man faces charges connected to the attack.

Four men reportedly became victims at the Village Green Apartments off Ridgeway Road. They told detectives they were renovating a unit Tuesday when two men held them up.

One of them was hit with a gun and had to be taken to the hospital. The attackers got away with cash and other belongings.

As investigators worked the case, 27-year-old Robert Williams popped up on their radar. Records say surveillance cameras at the complex showed Williams driving the accused attackers after the robbery in a Nissan Altima.

Thursday, detectives returned to the scene of the crime and the same Nissan Altima on the other side of the apartment complex. They ran the license plates and discovered the car had been stolen in January.

Officers knocked on the door of a nearby unit they believed to be Williams’, and Williams answered the door.

Investigators say Williams admitted to driving the men involved in the robbery and let them change clothes at his apartment. As he was taken to jail, he told detectives he was paid $25 by the suspects for his role in the heist.

So far, no word on the other men believed to be involved in this case.