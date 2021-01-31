Man arrested after leading Helena-West Helena Police on slow-speed chase

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. – Helena-West Helena Police arrested a man who reportedly led officers on a slow-speed chase Monday morning.

Police say officers tried to pull over 41-year-old Keith Jones near the intersection of South 7th Street and Cleburne Avenue at around 12:57 a.m. Monday, January 25.

Jones reportedly did not stop his van and led officers on a slow-speed chase to the 400 block of South Sam Street. When officers were able to stop Jones, they found that his license was suspended.

Police took Jones into custody and released his passenger. While searching his van, officers reportedly found two glass pipes.

Helena-West Helena Police say Jones told officers his passenger had thrown a gun out of the car during the chase. Police say Jones took officers to the area of North 5th Street and Garland Avenue. There, officers found another glass pipe and a handgun.

Officers later learned Jones and his passenger were both convicted felons.

Jones has been charged with possession of firearms by certain persons and possession of drug paraphernalia.