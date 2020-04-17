Man arrested after kidnapping, robbery in Nutbush

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested after police say he held a man inside a house against his will and took his cell phone and money.

Deshannon Burnett has been charged with aggravated kidnapping and robbery.

Police say the victim came to a house on Wrenwood to meet a female acquaintance, and when he got there, was confronted by several males.

He told investigators they pointed a gun at him, took his iPhone and drove him to this bank on Summer, where they forced him to withdraw $800 from his account.

Investigators say after Burnett and the others got the money from the bank, they brought the victim back to the house and told him they would kill him if he contacted police.

So far, Burnett is the only who has been arrested.

The 19-year-old was already accused of stealing a car back in February. Police say they found the stolen vehicle in the driveway of the same home on Wrenwood.