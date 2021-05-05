Man arrested after ‘high-intensity laser’ pointed at passenger plane near Nashville airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man pointed a “high-intensity laser” at an American Airlines flight bound for Nashville as it flew over Mt. Juliet Tuesday night, according to federal investigators.

A spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration said flight 2232 from Charlotte, North Carolina was about ten miles from Nashville International Airport around 8:45 p.m., when the crew reported a green laser illuminated their Airbus A320.

The aircraft landed safely and no injuries were reported, investigators added.

Mt. Juliet police said they were contacted by the FAA and were able to track down the man who pointed the “high-intensity laser” at the passenger aircraft, which had 136 passengers onboard.

The man, whose name has not been released, was found in a room at the Quality Inn on Hershel Drive, police said. They revealed a witness was able to point out the hotel room where the suspect was located.

Police said the same man also pointed the laser at a tractor-trailer driver on Interstate 40.

No charges have officially been filed against the man, according to Mt. Juliet police. They said they are working with federal investigators on the case.