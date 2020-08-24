Man arrested after Hacks Cross road rage shooting involving children

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South man was arrested after a reported road rage shooting along Hacks Cross Road.
According to authorities, Eric Tines opened fire on a vehicle while traveling down Hacks Cross Road. A bullet hole was located in the victim’s vehicle just above the heads of two juvenile passengers. They were not hurt during the incident.
Tine was charged with four counts of aggravated assault.
