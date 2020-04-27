Man arrested after group targets two businesses for guns

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A Mid-South man was arrested after police say he was part of a group that targeted two stores selling guns.

On April 22, officers were called to the Bass Pro Shop on Macon after several males stole firearm optics from behind a display case.

The next day, Germantown police responded to Warner Gunsmithing and found a group used a sledge hammer to break into the business and steal several guns worth a total of $17,000.

Within hours, officers arrested Avonta Gregory who told investigators that the group had planned to break into the businesses specifically for the guns.

He said the groups gathered in various cars and then went to each location to steal as many guns as they could get their hands on.

It’s unclear what happened to the merchandise that was stolen from Warner Gunsmithing.

According to police reports, Gregory was also arrested after several vehicles were stolen from a car dealership in West Memphis on March 17.

One of the drivers involved slammed through the glass doors at Bayird Dodge and then lead police on a chase into Memphis. He hit another vehicle at Norris Road and tried to run off, police said, but was quickly taken into custody.

Police said Gregory and a juvenile were taken into custody the next day with another stolen vehicle from the car dealership.