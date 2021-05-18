Man arrested after gas station shootout

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is behind bars after police say he fired shots at customers who were getting gas in the Medical District. It happened around six in the evening at an Exxon near Union and I-240.

Police say Quentavious Knox pulled in and started shooting at Michelle Moore and her boyfriend Reginald Moy while they were at the pump. Investigators say Knox fired the shots from a dark sedan with Moy’s ex-girlfriend Otisha Sykes in the driver’s seat.

Police say Moy returned fire but, thankfully, no one was hit during the gun battle. However, one of the bullets barely missed a gas station employee who had just gotten to work.

“I’m thankful I wasn’t here,” customer Caleb Brooks said, “I come to this gas station all the time very frequently.”

Moore’s vehicle wasn’t hit but police say Knox did strike two other vehicles including a Cadillac Escalade where two children were in the back seat. A Chevy Silverado was also struck. The owner doesn’t want to be identified but claims the damage is more than $1,000.

The shooting happened March 30th but Knox wasn’t arrested until Tuesday. Police haven’t said much about motive but, according to court documents, Sykes threatened Moy on social media the day the incident occurred.

“Whatever domestic situation they have they don’t have to do it here at a gas station,” Brooks said.

WREG has reported on Quentavious Knox before back in 2019 when police say he and his cousin carjacked someone then crashed the vehicle into a Frayser home while a family was celebrating Christmas.

Knox is currently facing numerous charges including aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. Sykes is facing a harassment charge.

Police haven’t said if Reginald Moy will be charged since he returned fire.