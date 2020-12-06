Man arrested after fatal Orange Mound wounding

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A man has been arrested following a fatal wounding in Orange Mound, authorities say.

Court documents say Kevin Boyd has been arrested in connection with the fatal wounding of a man at a home on Haynes Avenue near Bradley Street. The incident happened at around 1:48 a.m. Saturday, December 5.

A witness reportedly told police Boyd got into an altercation with a man after Boyd threw a bottle into the yard of the man’s mother. Boyd is said to have gotten a metal pipe out of his truck and “wildly” swung it at the man.

Another man came to try to break up the altercation, but Boyd reportedly threw the pipe and struck both victims in the head with it. Court documents say that at some point, Boyd may have pulled something out of his pocket and stabbed one of the men. Boyd then fled the scene.

The victims and a witness went to Regional One, where one of the victims was pronounced dead on arrival.

Investigators later found Boyd and took him into custody. Court documents say Boyd admitted to swinging the pipe at the victims but denied stabbing anyone.

Boyd has been charged with first degree murder and aggravated assault.