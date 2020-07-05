Man arrested after driving into Tennessee police department

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — A man was arrested after he drove into the Bolivar Police Department on July 5, resulting in a stand-off with police.

Police said the man drove his vehicle into the building Sunday morning. A stand-off with police followed, before the man was arrested after a short pursuit.

Bolivar Police said no one was injured in the incident.

Bystanders witnessed the stand-off at the police department and posted videos on social media.

Police said that social media video shows the suspect clearly endangering the lives of officers and bystanders, but any use of deadly force could have also the public in harm’s way.

“I thank God for his grace on our city this day and every day,” Mayor Julian McTizic said in a statement. “At the end of the day, everyone wants to go home safely. Today, that happened.”

The initial incident and the ensuing stand-off and pursuit are all under investigation, Bolivar Police said, and they would not discuss details of the arrest until after that investigation.