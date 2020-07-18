Man arrested after deadly shooting in southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man has been arrested after a deadly shooting in southwest Memphis.

Officers reportedly found a man who had been shot on Manson Road near Hewlett Road just before 10:30 p.m. Friday night. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

At 10:25 pm, officers responded to a shooting at 4838 Manson Road. One unresponsive male was located suffering from multiple GSWs. The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect info was given.

This is an ongoing homicide investigation. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 18, 2020

Police say Douglas Edwards has been arrested in connection with this shooting. Edwards has been charged with second degree murder.

There is no word on what led to the shooting.