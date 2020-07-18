Man arrested after deadly shooting in southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man has been arrested after a deadly shooting in southwest Memphis.

Officers reportedly found a man who had been shot on Manson Road near Hewlett Road just before 10:30 p.m. Friday night. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say Douglas Edwards has been arrested in connection with this shooting. Edwards has been charged with second degree murder.

There is no word on what led to the shooting.

