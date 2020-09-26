Man arrested after deadly motorcycle crash in southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested Saturday following a deadly motorcycle crash in southeast Memphis.

Samuel Blankenship, 62, was arrested in connection with a Friday evening crash at East Raines Road and Delp Street.

According to court documents, Blankenship was making a left turn from Raines to Delp and failed to stop and yield for oncoming traffic. Blankenship pulled in front of a motorcyclist, causing him to swerve and hit a Ford F-150.

Court documents say the motorcyclist was ejected from his vehicle and landed in the eastbound right lane. He reportedly died on impact. His motorcycle was destroyed in the crash.

Blankenship has been charged with failure to yield with serious injury/death.