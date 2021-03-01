Man arrested after at least 100 shots reportedly fired at Whitehaven home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police made another arrest in a shooting from mid-January that sent a family scrambling as at least 100 shots were fired at their home.

Barrier Abu-Bakarr, 21, was arrested Sunday in connection with the Michael Cove shooting. He was charged with attempted first-degree murder, 12 counts of aggravated assault and 13 counts of reckless endangerment.

Police said they identified him and his car through social media. According to court documents, evidence from his cellphone also placed him in the are during the time of the shooting.

Authorities said at the time the home was full of people, including children.