Man arrested after 15-year-old gives birth at Memphis hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after a 15-year-old girl gave birth at a Memphis hospital over the weekend.

According to police, Yeder Perez Ramirez was arrested and charged with statutory rape after officers were made aware that a minor gave birth on Saturday at Baptist Women’s Hospital.

The new mother told investigators that she lives with Ramirez and that he is the father of her child.

The 19-year-old suspect confirmed that he knew the child’s age and that they had been involved in a sexual relationship since she was 14.

A picture of Ramirez was not available at time of posting.