Man arrested, accused of killing his father after deadly shooting in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested a man who they say shot and killed his father in South Memphis Saturday morning.

Mario Harlan, 24, is accused of shooting and killing a man at a home on East Olive Avenue.

According to court documents, Memphis Police officers arrived on the scene and found a man with gunshot wounds sitting on the couch. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators later identified the victim as Patrick Harlan. Patrick’s death was ruled a homicide by the medical examiner’s office.

Court documents say Mario Harlan was developed as a suspect. Investigators brought Mario to the homicide office, where he reportedly gave a confession stating he shot and killed his father Patrick.

Mario reportedly told investigators where they could find the murder weapon. Court documents say investigators recovered the weapon.