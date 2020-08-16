Man arrested, accused of killing his father after deadly shooting in South Memphis

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested a man who they say shot and killed his father in South Memphis Saturday morning.

Mario Harlan, 24, is accused of shooting and killing a man at a home on East Olive Avenue.

According to court documents, Memphis Police officers arrived on the scene and found a man with gunshot wounds sitting on the couch. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Related: One dead in South Memphis shooting

Investigators later identified the victim as Patrick Harlan. Patrick’s death was ruled a homicide by the medical examiner’s office.

Court documents say Mario Harlan was developed as a suspect. Investigators brought Mario to the homicide office, where he reportedly gave a confession stating he shot and killed his father Patrick.

Mario reportedly told investigators where they could find the murder weapon. Court documents say investigators recovered the weapon.

Share this story

Latest News

More News