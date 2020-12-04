Man arrested, accused of hitting, killing pedestrian in Cordova

CORDOVA, Tenn. – A man has been arrested after reportedly hitting and killing a pedestrian and leaving the scene Thursday night.

Elton Davis has been charged with vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident involving death, driving under the influence, and possession of a handgun while intoxicated.

According to court documents, authorities responded to a report of a man lying in the street in the area of Highway 64 and Champion Drive at around 10:41 p.m. Witnesses reportedly told police the man had been struck by a vehicle that kept going after hitting him.

The victim was taken to St. Francis Bartlett but was later transported to Regional One in critical condition. He later died from his injuries.

Court documents say a witness followed the vehicle that struck the victim to Highway 64 at Fletcher Trace and Berryhill Road. Authorities found the vehicle, which belonged to Davis, at the corner of Fletcher Trace and Berryhill.

Deputies reportedly detained Davis as he was walking away from the vehicle. The witness who followed Davis confirmed his identity to authorities.

Court documents say Davis smelled of alcohol and had bloodshot and watery eyes, slurred speech, and couldn’t stand up without being held. Davis reportedly denied he had been drinking and refused to perform any field sobriety tasks.

Davis is expected to be in court Monday morning.