Man arrested, accused of carjacking woman, slashing her with box cutter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have charged a man with carjacking and attempted murder after he reportedly slashed a woman repeatedly with a box cutter.

“I just want him to get what he deserves for hurting me,” said the victim, Rashell Williams.

Williams is relieved the suspect, Martino Jones, is behind bars. Jones is accused of viciously slashing Williams with a box cutter while trying to steal her truck.

It happened three days before Christmas as Williams sat at this traffic light at McLemore and Latham.

“Two cuts to my face, I got 14 stitches in the top cut and 17 stitches in the bottom one to my neck and across my chest, and a cut on my arm,” Williams said.

Physical and emotional scars that came out of the darkness when she least expected it.

“He just said, ‘B word, get out, give me the keys’,” Williams said.

Williams says Jones pulled her from her truck, slashing her, when she refused to give up her keys.

“So, I said, ‘This guy’s not going to give up, he gonna keep on cutting me till I give him these keys.’ So I just went ahead and gave them to him cause I feared for my life,” Williams said.

Bleeding from her neck and hysterical, she made her way to this convenience store, telling the clerk she’d been carjacked and please call 911.

According to the police report a nearby Sky- Cop camera was malfunctioning and did not record the attack, but investigators developed Jones as a suspect and were able to arrest him.

Williams says she’s replayed that horrible night over and over in her head.

“I’m just grateful that I’m here,” Williams said. “I’d rather the truck go taken than my life.”

Jones remains in jail, with his next court appearance set for January 12.