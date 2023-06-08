MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Frayser woman says her ex-boyfriend and the father of her son vandalized her apartment Wednesday and Facetimed her to show her the damage.

Police said Brandon Hunt, 21, was arrested the same day after he threatened the victim with a gun and followed her to the Tillman police precinct.

Officers said when they arrived at the first-floor apartment in the Greenbriar Apartments, the front door was open, and the place had been ransacked. Police said two tables, two TVs, and a mirror had been broken.

They said the refrigerator had been knocked over, there was glass on the ground and some sort of hot sauce all over the walls.

Greenbriar Apartments in Frayser

The victim said Hunt was upset because she wouldn’t allow him to see his son and had threatened to harm her.

The victim said after Hunt placed the video call, she asked her cousin to take her to her apartment so she could file a police report.

While they were driving in the area of Tillman and Scott, the victim said Hunt cut them off, pointed a gun at them, and placed the weapon inside their vehicle. Police said three children, including Hunt’s son, were in the car at the time.

According to the affidavit of complaint, Hunt was taken into custody at the Tillman station. Police said there was already a warrant out for Hunt’s arrest in another case involving his ex.

Brandon Hunt

The victim said it would cost around $1,200 to replace the items destroyed by Hunt.

Hunt is locked up on a $6,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.