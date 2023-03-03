MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing charges after he confessed to going to a hotel and shooting at his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend.

On Thursday, Memphis Police responded to an aggravated assault call at the Fairbridge Inn in northeast Memphis. According to reports, Gerald Coble went to the location armed with a 9mm gun.

Coble reportedly fired a shot at his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend. The hotel’s security guard was in the line of fire, and he detained Coble until police arrived.

Coble was taken into custody, where he admitted to firing a shot at the victims. He stated his gun jammed, and he did not fire another shot, police say.

Gerald Goble was charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm and Reckless Endangerment with a Deadly Weapon. He is set to appear in court Friday.