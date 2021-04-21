Man accused of trying to run over Shelby County deputy during stop

LAKELAND, Tenn. — A man is behind bars, accused of stealing a car and trying to run over a Shelby County sheriff’s deputy.

Demario Williams, 24, was booked into the Shelby County Jail on Wednesday afternoon. He’s facing five charges, including three felonies: aggravated assault, resisting detention, intentionally evading arrest in auto, and two counts of theft of property.

Law enforcement said a Shelby County deputy pulled up to a stolen car at a gas station off Canada Road in Lakeland. They say as the deputy walked up, Williams accelerated, attempting to hit the deputy with the vehicle.

The deputy was able to get out of harm’s way, although a sheriff’s office squad car did sustain minor damage.

The store manager on-duty at the time said the entire incident was captured on security cameras. The videos allowed law enforcement officers to gather evidence.

Williams was later arrested at the intersection of Brunswick and New Brunswick Road.