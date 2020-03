MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after he was accused of trying to run a law enforcement officer off the road.

Fredrick Black was reportedly driving a van that didn’t stop at a red light at Lauderdale and Jacklyn along with another SUV on Sunday.

While one of the officers was trying to stop the SUV, a detective said Black came extremely close to her car and tried to force it off the road.

Black was stopped at South Parkway East and arrested.