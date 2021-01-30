Man accused of strangling estranged wife wanted for aggravated assault

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said they are looking for a man who they say broke into his estranged wife’s house and threatened to kill her in front of her children.

Memphis Police said Broderick Wright returned the following day and again broke into his estranged wife’s house and strangled her, then stole her handgun and fled.

Wright was last seen in a black truck and is possibly armed with a handgun. Warrants were issued for Wright’s arrest for Aggravated Assault and Aggravated Burglary.

Memphis Police said anyone knowing the location of Broderick Wright is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH or the Domestic Violence Bureau at 901-636-2950.