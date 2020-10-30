Man accused of stealing vehicle from woman he knows

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after being accused of stealing a car from a woman he knows. The owner of the stolen vehicle sat down with WREG’s Jerrita Patterson to tell how she took matters into her own hands to get back her stolen car.

“Thank God they caught him.”

After several months on the run, Cornelius Walker, 39, was taken into custody this week. Investigators say after getting off a MATA bus at Rex Liquor Store along Jackson Avenue he decided to steal a Jeep at knife point.

“He just took my truck and made my auntie get out and had his hands like he had a weapon,” said Felicia Sparks.

The aunt rushed into the store and told Sparks what had happened. She jumped into another person’s car and went after him. It wasn’t until she pulled up to her stolen Jeep that she recognized the carjacker.

“I actually looked in his face, and I knew who he was, because he has kids by my cousin.”

As the chase continued, the unexpected happened again.

“It so happened where the truck caught a flat.”

Walker allegedly ditched the vehicle.

“He literally runs into someone’s house on Westside, the old lady was sitting on the porch, and he came out the back door.”

It’s unclear if Walker knew the Jeep belonged to someone he knew. But what is clear is that Sparks will not rest until justice is served.

“I will appear in court.”

Walker was arrested on charged with assault and theft. He’s scheduled to appear in court Monday, November 2.