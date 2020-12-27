Man accused of stealing Mustang, kidnapping owners before crashing near jail

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is accused of stealing a Ford Mustang and kidnapping its owners Saturday, before crashing it into a utility pole and running inside the Shelby County Jail Annex on Poplar.

Willie Minor, of Jackson, Tennessee, is charged with robbery, attempted murder, especially aggravated kidnapping, theft, resisting detention and several other charges.

According to a detective, the incident began when Minor came to the victims’ home to pick up another person. While there, he demanded the keys to a 2009 Mustang owned by a man and woman at the residence.

Fearing he would harm them, they gave Minor the keys. When they tried to get the keys back, they said Minor demanded they get in the car. Police said Minor then drove them around for hours, holding the man at knifepoint and threatening to kill him if he moved.

Around 9 p.m., police say Minor stopped at a gas station on Jackson Avenue. That’s when the man and woman escaped, ran inside a business and called police. Minor sped away.

Around 10:15, a Mustang crashed into a utility pole at Poplar and Fourth. Officers said a man later identified as Minor ran into the Jail Annex and caused a disturbance before he was arrested.