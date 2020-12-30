Man accused of stealing from Olive Branch Intermediate wanted by police

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — Authorities in Mississippi are searching for a man caught on camera stealing from a local school.

According to Olive Branch Police, the suspect used an unlocked door to get inside Olive Branch Intermediate School in the 8600 block of Pigeon Roost off of Old Highway 78. They claim he stole money and other items.

If you recognize him, call Olive Branch Police.

