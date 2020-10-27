Man accused of stealing dying woman’s phone outside Anheuser-Busch brewery

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – A 35-year-old man has been charged with stealing a cellphone from a woman as she lay dying on a sidewalk outside Anheuser-Busch Brewery over the weekend, and the incident was captured on surveillance video.

Brian Davenport (St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department)

According to Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the theft happened Sunday just before 1:15 p.m.

Caldwell said the victim, 64-year-old Jacqueline Olden, was jogging when she collapsed from an apparent heart attack. Olden got up and attempted to make a phone call before collapsing again.

A short time later, a man in a van pulled up alongside her. The man can be seen exiting the van, grabbing Olden’s cellphone, and then driving away from the area.

An ambulance arrived and took Olden to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Caldwell said investigators eventually located and arrested the suspect, identified as Brian Davenport.

Prosecutors charged him with one count of stealing.