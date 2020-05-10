Man accused of stealing beer, allegedly pulls gun on store clerk

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is on the run after allegedly trying to steal beer from a store and then pointing a rifle at the clerk.

Memphis police say it happened at an Xpress Mart on Millington Street, in Frayser, on Thursday morning.

According to investigators, a man in a red t-shirt walked into the store and tried to steal a beer.

The store clerk confronted the man and they began to argue.

According to a witness, the alleged shoplifter told the clerk quote ‘You don’t know who you’re messing with!’

He then walked outside and pointed a rifle at the clerk before getting into a black car and leaving.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.