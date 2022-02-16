MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is being accused of stealing an 18-wheeler and kidnapping its driver, police say.

On Feb. 9th, police say James Smith and another man forced their way into the cab of a semi-truck parked at a gas station on Lamar while the driver was still inside. The victim told police he initially refused to let the men enter the cab he then heard gunshots and the side door shattered.

Crime reports state Smith held the victim at gunpoint and demanded money several times while assaulting him.

According to the victim, the men took the victim to an unknown home and held him against his will for several hours while they discussed if they wanted to kill him.

Police say the men stole the victim’s watch, wedding band, phone, and credit cards. The two men then dropped the driver off at an unknown location in another vehicle.

About a week later, officers were called out to the Walmart on Winchester where Smith was accused of attempting to steal several items.

When police got there, they found Smith, standing next to the stolen trailer.

He was taken to the police station, where he admitted to the crime.

Smith was charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping.

No other arrests have been made.