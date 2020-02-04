Man accused of sleeping with teen he supposedly met at church

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing charges after he allegedly had a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl.

Christopher Woods is facing statutory rape and solicitation of a minor charges.

Court records show he and the teen may have met at church. The victim's mother referred to him as a church member to detectives. The girl's mother told police she found out about the alleged relationship after she found graphic text messages, talking about a sexual relationship.

Investigators say the teen admitted to the relationship with Woods and that it had been going of for a year. She also said that Woods was aware of her age and he continued to pursue a relationship. He even asked her to sneak out of her home.

WREG went to Woods' home for comment but no one was there at the time.

We spoke with neighbors who say he seemed like a normal guy.

"He wasn't a bad guy," one neighbor said. "I see him working all the time. I seen him wash a lot of cars."

Director of Shelby County's Crime Victims and Rape Crisis Center Sandy Bromley says both parents and other community members need to work together to keep children safe.

"Check in with our youth. Make sure we know what's going in their lives, ask them about what's happening in their lives," Bromley said. "It's OK to ask them who they're texting, asking them questions about where they're going and who they plan to be with."