Man accused of shooting victim after being refused a ride

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after being accused of shooting another man who refused to give him a ride, attacking a woman and stealing a car.

On November 14, officers responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of Riverport Road in southwest Memphis and found one man suffering from a gunshot wound. A woman was also located on the scene, but it appears she was not treated for an injury.

During the investigation, authorities learned that the woman had recently met a man online who went by the name Dell Grape. She drove down to Memphis from Missouri, took him back to her place and the pair started an intimate relationship.

After a couple of days, things took a turn for the worse police noted in their report and Dell Grape asked to go home. The woman and one of her neighbors drove Dell Grape to Memphis on Saturday.

Once they arrived, Dell Grape asked the neighbor to take him to an unknown location. He refused and that’s when Dell Grape allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the neighbor. He then struck the woman in the back of the head, and stole her purse and the neighbor’s vehicle.

The neighbor was taken to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Police identified Dell Grape as Wendell Moore, 22. He was charged with attempted first-degree murder, carjacking, aggravated robbery and employment of a firearm.