Man accused of shooting sister’s boyfriend at Raleigh home arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 19-year-old man was arrested after being accused of trying to kill his sister’s boyfriend following a domestic incident.

On October 20, the couple told police they had just arrived home when the boyfriend was shot mulitple times while sitting in his car. The girlfriend, who had just reached the door to the home, saw the shooter briefly before running to the victim and rendering aid.

The boyfriend claimed the shooter was her brother Vernon Davis who had reportedly been sending him threatening messages all evening.

During the investigation, detectives discovered the couple were involved in a domestic incident a week prior to the shooting that angered the girlfriend’s family. The couple decided to stay together. Authorities believe that incident may be connected to the shooting.

Davis was arrested on Wednesday and charged with attempted first-degree murder and employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.