MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man accused of shooting an officer in Olive Branch and convicted of murder in 1998 finds himself behind bars again after a police chase.

Anthony Carpenter was convicted in 1998 of second-degree murder for shooting a 19-year-old and served 19 years out of a 23 year sentence.

Carpenter, 43, was recently convicted on felony charges of evading arrest. He was arrested on May 3, 2019 after he was driving in the emergency lane of Interstate 240 near Airways Boulevard to avoid traffic congestion caused by an accident.

Police on the scene of the accident said they motioned for him to pull over to the shoulder. MPD said Carpenter pulled over briefly before speeding away.

Police soon caught up to Carpenter after he was stopped by the congested traffic.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said Carpenter was free on bond at the time regarding an aggravated assault charge from February 2019 at a Raleigh-area car dealership.

In January 2022, Carpenter was charged in Mississippi with shooting an off-duty Memphis Police lieutenant outside their Olive Branch home. He was arrested the following day at his home in Memphis.

Police said they found an AR pistol in the home along with over 200 rounds of ammunition.

Carpenter’s sentencing is scheduled for August 30 regarding the evading arrest charge.