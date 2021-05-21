Man accused of shooting, killing co-worker in Cordova

CORDOVA, Tenn. — A Mid-South man was charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence after allegedly shooting a co-worker.

On May 12, officers were called to the 300 block of Carriage Court where they located Mark Windrick suffering from a gunshot wound. Before being transported, he told authorities that “JD shot me.” He was then transported to Baptist East Hospital where he died.

During their investigation, officers discovered that Windrick worked for a Mid-South moving company with Jayden Dorsey, 20, who was commonly known as “JD.” Surveillance video from the night of the shooting also revealed that Dorsey’s vehicle was there minutes before first responders arrived to help the victim.

Dorsey was taken in for questioning where authorities say he confessed to killing Windrick and throwing the gun in the Mississippi River.