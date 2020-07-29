Man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend, killing another man inside Whitehaven home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after police say he shot his ex-girlfriend and killed another man inside a Whitehaven home.

On July 19, a woman said she returned to her home with a friend to find her ex-boyfriend Kevin Wright hiding in the bedroom. The suspect shot her and then went to the other room where several more shots were fired.

Wright returned, told her that he had killed her friend and then forced her into a vehicle. About 30 minutes later – after having led and evaded police during a chase – Wright reportedly dropped the victim off at the Regional Medical Center to get help.

The woman survived her injuries, authorities said. They also confirmed that a man was found dead inside the woman’s home having been shot multiple times.

Wright was arrested on Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault and employment of a firearm.