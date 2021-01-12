Man accused of shooting driver he believed was going to hurt him amid work-related dispute

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A Shelby County man was arrested after deputies say he fired shots at a man he believed was going to hurt him amid a work dispute.

The victim was driving down Marvin Road Sunday when an unknown man fired a gun, striking him in the arm, deputies said. The man was rushed to the Regional Medical Center where he received treatment.

A search of the area resulted in authorities locating Brantley Burton, 32. Burton reportedly admitted to the shooting, saying that he saw the vehicle driving slowly down the street and thought it was someone who had come to hurt him in regards to a work-related dispute.

That’s when he allegedly pulled out a gun and fired, deputies said.

Burton was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.