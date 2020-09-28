Man accused of shooting brother inside North Memphis home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South man was arrested after police say he shot his brother over the weekend.

Officers were called to St. Charles Avenue in North Memphis on Saturday and found a man inside a home with a gunshot wound to the head and stomach. His brother Floyd Cooper was sitting nearby with a revolver on the table.

The men’s nephew was inside the home at the time and told authorities Floyd Cooper was the one responsible for the shooting.

Floyd Cooper was charged with attempted murder and employment of a firearm.