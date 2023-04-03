MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man police say shot and injured two officers in Whitehaven last week is set to appear in court Monday morning.

Charles Williams II is charged with two counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder and two counts of Aggravated Assault after he reportedly shot two officials.

MPD Chief CJ Davis said an officer shot Williams at close range.

One officer was shot twice and another officer was shot once. The suspect was also shot three times. All three were taken to Regional One in critical but stable condition.