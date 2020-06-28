Man accused of sexually assaulting a young girl for months

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is scheduled to face a Memphis judge on Monday on accusations of sexually assaulting a child.

James Williams faces several charges after police say he sexually abused a young relative for months.

Police say Friday they got a call from a 12-year-old girl, hiding in her bathroom saying a relative, Williams, was trying to sexually assault her.

The victim went to the police precinct and gave police the horrific details of what’s been happening to her for months.

Court documents say she told investigators Williams asked her two weeks ago to perform sexual favors on him and that would be the last time until she turned 18.

They also say he approached her again, asking for help but this time she tells investigators she refused to allow Williams to assault her again.

“They have gone through a whole lot in a very short period of time in their very short life. So, it’s going to be important for us to make sure that we are supporting them and helping them navigate through the trauma they’ve experienced,” Youth Villages Dogwood Village Campus Director Colby Jonas said.

Jonas says when suspecting sexual abuse, parents and guardians must pay close attention to the warning signs.

She says these signs may include bed wetting, anxiety, depression or anything outside of their normal behavior.

Jonas says if you suspect there is abuse, it is important that you ask questions and seek professional treatment immediately.

“This is not something that even the smallest of children can just get over. It’s something that they need to work through. It’s something that we need to make sure that we are prioritizing for that child, for their mental health,” Jonas said.

Williams is being held on a $200,000 bond and is expected to be in court on Monday morning.