Man accused of sex crimes in New Jersey found in East Tennessee after driver’s license fraud investigation

HUNTSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A driver’s license application in Scott County has led to the arrest of a man wanted on alleged child sex crimes dating back more than 30 years.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Richard Allen Ziegler applied for a Tennessee driver’s license at the Scott County Clerk’s Office in Huntsville on July 1. Ziegler claimed he had never been issued a Tennessee driver’s license or I.D.

Investigators determined Ziegler was issued a Tennessee driver’s license under the name of Allen Richard Richards in 1991. The license expired in 2014.

During the investigation, THP learned of allegations that Ziegler engaged in sex crimes with two minors who were under his care between 1981 and 1987 in Roxbury, New Jersey.

Ziegler was arrested and charged with aggravated perjury, driver’s license fraud and a Class A misdemeanor. In New Jersey, he faces charges including aggravated sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Anyone with information relating to these incidents or any related incident is asked to call Sergeant Anne- Marie Truppo of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at 973-285-6291 or Detective William Manisa of the Township of Roxbury Police Department at 973-448-2050.

Inquiries concerning the allegations from New Jersey should be directed to pressinquiry@co.morris.nj.us.