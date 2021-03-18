Man accused of setting North Memphis home on fire with residents still inside after lawnmower argument

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was indicted on murder and arson charges after prosecutors say he intentionally set a North Memphis home on fire, killing a man inside, over a lawnmower.

Jerry Sanders, 57, was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated arson and aggravated assault after the May 24, 2020 incident that left Gregory Fowler, 54, dead, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said.

Investigators said Sanders and Fowler were living at the rooming house in the 1100 block of Gerard at the time.

Prosecutors said Sanders and Fowler were involved in a fight over a lawnmower. Sanders allegedly doused the kitchen and Fowler’s bedroom door with gasoline, lit a paper towel on fire and dropped it.

Firefighters were able to rescue Fowler from the burning home, but he later died from his injuries at the Regional Medical Center’s Burn Unit.

Another woman also inside the home at the time managed to escape without injury.

Sanders was ordered to be held on a $500,000 bond.