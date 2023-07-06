MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A convicted felon was arrested after allegedly being found with guns and admitting to selling fake drugs.

According to Memphis Police, they responded to a drug and weapon complaint at a home near Orange Mound. Once there, the suspect, Giuliani Rubin, agreed to let them search the residence, claiming nothing was inside.

Rubin told officers that he was a convicted felon and that there were guns inside belonging to his brother.

MPD says they found the following: a white substance consistent with meth, a black 9mm handgun, an AR-15, black scales and a razor blade.

Rubin reportedly told officers he got the guns on the Fourth of July. He claimed he “never even got to fire his AR.” He also stated that the substance they found was fake because he sold some of it and got complaints that it “didn’t hit right.”

The substance, which weighed 62.3 grams, was tested and came back negative for methamphetamine.

Giuliani Rubin was taken into custody and charged with two counts of being a Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun and Selling Imitation of a Controlled Substance. He is set to appear in court Thursday.