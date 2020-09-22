Man accused of running over victim multiple times during carjacking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One suspect was locked up after police say he ran over another man after carjacking him. It happened at the Cottonwood Apartment Homes near Perkins and Cotton Drive.

The victim was sent home from the hospital, but didn’t want to talk to WREG about what happened to him.

According to police, the victim was sitting in his car when two men approached and one of them pointed a gun at his head. He was pulled out of the vehicle and robbed of $700 and a Samsung cell phone.

The suspect hit him in the head before backing the car over him pinning him underneath. The car pulled forward and then back over him again, dragging him several feet.

Authorities said the victim sustained six fractured ribs, an eye injury, knee injury and multiple cuts and bruises.

The victim positively identified Quinton Clark as one of the attackers on September 15. Clark was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, carjacking and possession of a firearm.

Police are still looking for the second suspect and the victim’s 2012 Honda Civic.

If you know anything about this case, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.